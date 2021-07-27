Chloe Mead's 'The Divine Feminine: Garden of Eden' explores femininity, her identity and the symbol of hair

Chloe Mead's 'The Divine Feminine: Garden of Eden' is the first in a series of hand-drawn and painted works.

It explores femininity, her identity and the symbol of hair - which features often in her artwork.

Collaborating with the owners of Tint, which doubles as an events and exhibition space, Chloe will launch her exhibition with an opening party on Friday August 6.

Chloe has collaborated with Tint hair salon, which doubles as an events and exhibition space

Her series will be seen by the hundreds of clients who visit the hair salon every week, following Tint's first collaboration with artist Nina Hunter last year.

The Garden of Eden launch party will celebrate the end of lockdown and encourage collaboration between local businesses and artists after the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Artists, independent business owners and agencies are set to attend the event, which will run from 7.30-9.30pm.

It has been supported by Leeds City Council's Leeds Inspired project, which awarded Chloe with funding for the event.

“I draw just about anything that I can find out of hair," the 24-year-old said.

"It’s interesting and intricate and you can get so imaginative with it. My art developed from hair into the Divine Feminine, because of what hair represents within femininity.

"It’s part of an identity, in so many cultures and religions it’s a sacred part of the body, and my representations using hair allow me to create meaningful, visual metaphors with it.

"The partnership with Tint inspired me to use it as an opportunity to broaden its collaborative message and invite other creatives, artists and businesses within Leeds to come and find more unexpected collaborations."