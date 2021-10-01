Having formed during lockdown the classical music duo dubbed the 'Forever Tenors' have been wowing audiences at a series of prestigious Yorkshire music events, all summer long.

It may have taken a global pandemic to bring friends Rob Durkin and Adam Lacey together but they would have scarcely believed that they would soon be emerging from lockdown with an album 'Surrender' and an approaching nationwide tour.

From left: Forever Tenors Rob Durkin and Adam Lacey were a hit entertaining huge crowds at a series of Summer Proms concerts including Harewood House and Castle Howard.

But just 12 months after coming together, the professionally trained duo's musical dreams are set to come true.

Rob, from Cleckheaton, and Adam, of Leeds, spent months during the first lockdown collaborating on a fresh approach to classical music, re-working and recording a range of popular songs with an Italian, classical twist.

This fresh approach and creativity was so well-received that Forever Tenors went on to spend their summer performing alongside a host of celebrity singers Russell Watson and Wynne Evans at a series of venues including Harewood House and Castle Howard.

The duo are living the dream and Rob, 35, said: “We’ve had a phenomenal summer performing all over the UK, from music festivals in Hale and Guernsey, to outdoor Proms concerts at some of the UK’s finest stately homes.

From left: Rob Lacey and Adam Lacey came together in lockdown to form Forever Tenors and began recording their new album Surrender.

“We’re so lucky that we’ve been able to grow something so successful out of what started as a hobby during the pandemic, when we both found ourselves with time on our hands.”

The Forever Tenors will be treating local audiences to a unique evening of classically-arranged pop songs, including stunning versions of Unchained Melody, All By Myself, Nights in White Satin and Take That’s Rule The World, to name but a few with the lyrics to be sung in both English and Italian.

The show 'Surrender', named after their debut album, will kick-start the duo's first nationwide tour and give their growing fan-base the chance to see them perform live closer to home.

For Adam, 33, the second half of the duo, the success is still a pinch me moment: “The success we’ve had in such a short space of time has been incredible.

“We started working together during lockdown on re-mixing some of our favourite songs, and the results were amazing. Everyone seemed to love it.”

Despite their early success there will be no resting on their laurels for the pair with Adam insisting: “We’re absolutely thrilled at how well Forever Tenors has been received and hope that we continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Forever Tenors will be kicking off their first nationwide tour 'Surrender' at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre on October 22.