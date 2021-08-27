It has been showcasing a range of talent over the summer, from local bands and emerging talent to established organisations such as Opera North.

With just a few weeks left to go, Trinity Leeds has issued a last call for artists to have their work showcased to a walk-by audience of 30,000 people a day.

The eye-catching Trinity Stage screen at the former Topshop storefront on Briggate includes an impressive 6m-wide digital screen, shining a spotlight on the region’s artists and performers after the arts were hit particularly hard over the past 16 months.

The content already showcased includes 'Aquaplane', a short contemporary dance video featuring Max Revell that was created by Declan Creffield - a videographer and photographer based in Leeds.

'Lockdown, Dance Up’ is another project that has been featured, an online children’s dance project created using lockdown video calls by Leeds-based Union of Dance and supported by Arts Council England.

David Maddison, Trinity Leeds centre director, said: “We are thrilled to host the Trinity Stage and promote the incredible talents that the city of Leeds has to offer.

"Showcasing our region’s artists and performers is our way of supporting the arts, which is a sector that’s been hit so hard this last year and a half.

“Be it emerging artists starting out, or established performers and groups, Trinity Stage is a celebration of the arts and a vehicle to help promote their work to a wider audience.”

Entries for Trinity Stage should be submitted by September 8 by emailing videos of their work to [email protected]