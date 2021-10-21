Artist behind mystery Banksy-inspired artwork under Leeds motorway bridge revealed

Locals in the city raised hope that the new work could be by Bristol-based street artist, noting the resemblance to his previous work.

The mural has appeared under a bridge over Wellington Street, near the junction with Kirkstall Road.

David Smith said: "I spotted this image, about two days ago, which to me, looks very like a Banksy.

Picture by YEP reader David Smith

"It's on the underside of the motorway bridge where Kirkstall Road meets Wellington Street, opposite the old YEP tower."

The mural is, in fact, the work of Street Art Lemon - a stencil artist who cites Banksy as his inspiration.

The artist posted a picture of the finished mural last week, which is titled 'Sicker Than Your Average'.

You can view their work here.