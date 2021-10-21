Artist behind mystery Banksy-inspired artwork under Leeds motorway bridge revealed
A Banksy-inspired mural has been spotted under a motorway bridge in Leeds.
Locals in the city raised hope that the new work could be by Bristol-based street artist, noting the resemblance to his previous work.
The mural has appeared under a bridge over Wellington Street, near the junction with Kirkstall Road.
David Smith said: "I spotted this image, about two days ago, which to me, looks very like a Banksy.
"It's on the underside of the motorway bridge where Kirkstall Road meets Wellington Street, opposite the old YEP tower."
The mural is, in fact, the work of Street Art Lemon - a stencil artist who cites Banksy as his inspiration.
The artist posted a picture of the finished mural last week, which is titled 'Sicker Than Your Average'.
