Yorkshire contestant who wandered around naked quits The Island following vote to remove him

A contestant on The Island who annoyed fellow inhabitants by walking around naked has quit the series after the islanders hatched a plan to get him out.

Phil Coates sparked anger on the Bear Grylls show when he used precious olive oil, which had washed up in a water bottle on the beach, to light a fire.

The islanders held a vote to remove him and when Coates discovered that many of them wanted him to go, he decided to leave.

The 50-year-old was enjoying life on the remote Pacific island, saying "I feel truly beautiful... I feel 15 or 16 again", but was accused of being "inappropriate" and "disgusting" by walking around with no clothes on.

When he decided to use most of the olive oil to boost the fire, the islanders on the Channel 4 show became furious.

Retired police officer Jane Gates, 49, instigated a vote after a row with cameraman Coates, from Yorkshire, who almost lost the top of his finger while chopping wood with a machete, about getting close to the warmth of the fire.

But other contestants called the vote "horrendous", saying "it's like Lord Of The Flies".

Presenter Grylls told viewers: "This is the first time we've seen a group turn on one of their own."

After six out of nine contestants voted him out, Coates decided to respect the decision and requested a boat to pick him up.

"Human nature is an extraordinary thing and what I've witnessed is an extraordinary thing," he said.