Six of the Best: St Valentine’s Day days out in Leeds and Yorkshire

Valentines Day is swiftly approaching giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy some quality time with that someone special. Holly Beattie looks at the most romantic days out in Yorkshire

YOREBRIDGE HOUSE - LEYBURN

The interior of Kendells Bistro, Leeds

Nurture your love for the open air and breath taking scenery at Yorebridge House’s remarkable country setting.

The former Victorian school building has been transformed into a five star paradise giving visitors the chance to experience “the simple life at a luxury level”, according to its website. Each room follows its own unique cultural theme but their on site restaurant prides itself on using local products so you can fully indulge in the natural beauty of the Yorkshire Dales. Prices start from £220 a room including breakfast. Visit their website to book your Valentines getaway.

HARDCASTLE CRAGS - HEBDEN BRIDGE

It would be near impossible not to feel romance in the fresh air during the four mile stroll around Hardcastle Crags.

13 January 2017...... Restaurant Review Vice and Virtue, 68 New Briggate, Leeds. Fillet Beef Carpaccio with jerusalem artichoke, confit tomato and whisky smoke. Picture Tony Johnson.

The freedom of this woodland valley means you can design your day however you want to. Stop for a picnic by the waterfall, explore history at the 19th century mill, step into the past and follow weirs, stepping stones and packhorse trails that people have walked for over 200 years or take the plunge and say ‘I do’ in the historic former dance hall.

Gibson Mill and the Weaving Shed Cafe open 11am-3pm Saturdays and Sundays.

YORKSHIRE HIRE CRUISERS

Wave goodbye to the busy city and sail away into the countryside aboard The Kirkstall Flyboat.

For just £19.45 a head you can treat yourself or your partner to a special trip down the canal and enjoy the scenery alongside traditional afternoon tea. Sandwiches, cakes, scones and tea will be served on vintage bone china for you and your special someone.

This doorstep cruise gives you a chance to feel the wind in your hair and love in the air. Visit www.tripboat.co.uk to book a cruise that suits you.

KENDELLS BISTRO - LEEDS

Nobody does romance quite like the French and this Valentines you can celebrate with a three course authentic French dining experience closer to home.

Steve Kendell found inspiration in France and his lavish Valentines menu, complete with Amuse Bouche and Champagne upon arrival, oozes passion and adoration for French cuisine and culture.

Boasting an open kitchen and candlelit dining tables, at just £49 per head Kendells Bistro is the perfect place for a romantic evening. Address: St Peters Square, LS9 8AH. For reservations call 0113 2436553.

VICE & VIRTUE - LEEDS

Whether you’re used to fine dining or not, Vice and Virtue will lead you through their five, seven or ten course taster menu with expertise leaving you well fed and satisfied.

The unique and delicious food is an example of, owner and award winning chef, Luke Downing’s talent. His two former restaurants Dough Bistro and Nineteen have demonstrated his passion for fine dining and creativity with food.

Vice and Virtue also doubles as a bar offering cocktails just as high quality as the food. Seven courses will cost you £45.

Phone 0113 345 0202 to make a reservation or visit their website.

OULTON HALL - SPA AND GOLF COURSE

Experience living like a king or queen for the day, weekend or longer at Oulton Hall.

This 18th century mansion is surrounded by a 27 hole golf course, acres of natural beauty and offers a huge variety of spa treatments.

Relaxing is made easy at Oulton Hall with spa treatments starting from £30 Valentines is the perfect time enjoy some time together taking a stroll on the lawn, playing a round of golf or being pampered for the day.

Book a short break from £109 per night or treatments. Tel: 0113 282 1000.