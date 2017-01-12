Raise a glass to dry January

A Skipton company has created the taste of the perfect G’n’T – but without the gin. Julie Marshall reports.

No sooner had the strains of Auld Lang Syne died away and we welcomed in the new year, the health experts were extolling the virtues of coming off the booze for a month.

Dry January has become a fixture on the calendar with thousands of people taking a 31-day break from the demon drink and allowing their livers and blood pressure, not to mention their wallets, to recover from the excesses of the festive season.

Problem is, unless you’re going to lock yourself in a darkened room for a month, you’re probably going to want to socialise at some point – probably in the pub with your mates.

Sugary soft drinks just don’t cut the mustard and there are only so many glasses of fresh orange juice you can stomach.

But, fear not, help is at hand in the form of the Temperance Spirit Company from Skipton and their Teetotal G ‘n’ T which claims to be as close as you can get to the taste of a real gin and tonic, but without the gin.

The company was formed in 2015 by three businessman, Brendan Duckworth, Ian Jowett and Ian Ackroyd. The trio have since been joined by fellow director Gill Venning who has used her extensive experience in public relations to take the marketing of the product to another level.

Ian Ackroyd, who runs Napiers restaurant in Skipton, and has been in the licenced trade for more than 20 years, had the initial idea when he witnessed diners who didn’t want a drink being coerced into being ‘one of the crowd’ and bowing to peer pressure even when they were driving.

He realised there was a need for an adult soft drink that would be universally accepted, and mentioned the idea to his friends, Ian Jowett and local entrepreneur Brendan Duckworth; before too long the idea became a fully-fledged business opportunity.

It was former research chemist and doctor of chemistry Ian who was tasked with first developing the recipe using only all-natural, high quality ingredients and he spent many months refining the taste until he was happy with the result.

Ian says: “We tried at first to just distil the alcohol from gin but that didn’t work and we had to go back to the drawing board.

“Eventually, after a lot of trial and error, we came up with the correct mix of botanicals to replicate the taste of gin to everyone’s satisfaction while keeping down the sugar content and the calorie count to just 52kcal per drink. Getting the fizz just right was also crucial.”

The team carried out extensive market research before they went public, giving away many thousands of samples during blind tasting events at country shows, food and drink festivals and hotels and have been encouraged by the response – especially the word-of-mouth interest generated by satisfied customers.

Gill said: “More than 95 per cent of those who tried the drink said they really liked it, which is an incredible endorsement. Soft drinks are now widely seen as part of a healthy lifestyle and this along with the surge in all things gin is driving new and loyal customers to G’n’T.

“Once we took the plunge and launched the drink onto the market we saw orders rocket – especially just before Christmas. One of our newest customers, a farm shop in Skipton, sold the best part of a pallet and had to re-order four times in the space of just a few days.

“In fact we’ve found that most of our customers go on to order again and again we now have customers in every county in the UK with London being one of the most popular areas we serve on-line. We are also supplying as growing number of ‘dry bars’ in many major cities and supply dry wholesalers, on-line.

“G ‘n’ T is ideal for anyone who either doesn’t drink alcohol at all, wants to cut down for health or pregnancy, or is the designated driver. A complete well-rounded drink served chilled in the proper glass with ice and lemon, it looks and, most importantly, tastes like the real thing and it makes a great basis for mocktails.”

Buoyed with the success of G’n’T The Temperance Spirit Company have turned their attention to perfecting a teetotal rum and cola drink but it is still in the early stages and they hope to have more news about a launch date later this year.

Gill says: “Developing the brand is an interesting journey and we are learning as we go.

“Destination pubs and restaurants who understand the concept, and their customers’ needs, love to offer G’n’T, knowing it to be a responsible suggestion and perfect for the designated driver.

“Wedding venues and caterers have added G’n’T to their reception drinks list as an alternative to sparkling wine; gin bars have it on their menus and we have been asked to supply music festivals this summer.

“The point is people still want to feel part of the social gathering and can feel a little left out when they are not drinking alcohol; G’n’T caters for this need.

“One of our biggest customer groups are pregnant ladies and nursing mums. Some really miss a having a tipple during this long period and G’n’T gives them a bit of a psychological lift.

“We are not saying, give up drinking, we are simply offering a sophisticated adult-styled alternative for those who like the taste of alcohol, but for a variety of reasons are unable to partake in an alcohol beverage at a specific time.”