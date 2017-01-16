Reader sheds new light on RL club

As Secretary of the Leeds & Hunslet Schools’ Rugby League, I was interested to read the letter in Saturday’s YEP from Alan Tempest.

From information, I’ve found in an old minute book and a handbook, I can fill out a few of the details. The match Alan talks about was indeed played at Headingley but as a curtain-raiser to the Challenge Cup Semi-Final, Bradford Northern v Hunslet, on April 3. Leeds won the match 33-0; it was a replay, after the first game had been drawn 7-7 at Parkside, Hunslet, on March 13. Alan was right: it was the first time Leeds won the Yorkshire Shield after the war, in fact since 1910.

I’m pretty certain the player listed as “Dick” on the photo, is Alec Dick, who went on to play for Leeds, as did his son Kevin (they both attended Burley National/C of E School). Alec is still around, as he attended a recent Leeds players lunch. The player listed as “Tittington”, is listed as Titterington in the handbook. Having retired from teaching a couple of years ago, one of the things I’m trying to do is put together a brief history of Schools’ Rugby League in Leeds, so, as I say, this was of particular interest to me - thanks.

STEPHEN BOOTHROYD, email: stephenboothroyd@btinternet.com