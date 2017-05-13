Leeds Retro: Michelle reaches for stars in 1997

Michelle Barratt, pictured, posing for us in May 1997 after appearing on Stars In Their Eyes signing Dina Carroll’s Don’t Be A Stranger.

The 26-year-old Garforth singer was said to be close to landing her first record deal. She had recently joined up with local Britpop band Highborn and became their lead singer, playing at the Garforth Hilton Hotel.

Mother-of-two Michelle had high hopes for the band, whose other members were Matthew Blackmore, Adrian Martin, Dave Buckingham and Marcus Bingley. Speaking at the time, she said: “Since I appeared on Stars In Their Eyes, I’ve had a lot of success and I was quite happy with the way things were going.” After hearing of the band, she approached them and they asked her to be lead singer.