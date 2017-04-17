Leeds nostalgia: Your Letters: Making sure we’re on the right track (when it comes to tram gauges)

In relation to last Retro (Monday, April 10) about the gauge of tram cars, the article should refer to Bradford and Leeds trams using different gauges.

The article was wrong in stating Wakefield trams were on a different gauge but correct to say Stanningley [was the switch-over point], which of course ties in with the correct statement which should have been Bradford.

Liam Tyrell, Leeds

I feel I must point out a couple of errors in the feature on Monday April 10.

The Wakefield trams were of standard gauge like the Leeds ones and could run right through without any adaptation. It was the Bradford trams which were narrow gauge and some cars of both cities had special bogies where the wheels slid in or out on the axles on a length of tapered track at Stanningley Bottoms, near Richardshaw Lane.

Leeds trolleybuses ran to Otley (Maypole) and Burley (bottom of Station Road), but only from Guiseley White Cross where they shared the depot (still there) with the Leeds trams. An extension from Burley to Ilkley was proposed but never materialised.

Chris Youhill, Headingley