Search

Leeds nostalgia: Your Letters: Making sure we’re on the right track (when it comes to tram gauges)

A National Tramway Museum picture of Leeds tram, no. 345, taken in 1961. send in pic

A National Tramway Museum picture of Leeds tram, no. 345, taken in 1961. send in pic

0
Have your say

In relation to last Retro (Monday, April 10) about the gauge of tram cars, the article should refer to Bradford and Leeds trams using different gauges.

The article was wrong in stating Wakefield trams were on a different gauge but correct to say Stanningley [was the switch-over point], which of course ties in with the correct statement which should have been Bradford.

Liam Tyrell, Leeds

I feel I must point out a couple of errors in the feature on Monday April 10.

The Wakefield trams were of standard gauge like the Leeds ones and could run right through without any adaptation. It was the Bradford trams which were narrow gauge and some cars of both cities had special bogies where the wheels slid in or out on the axles on a length of tapered track at Stanningley Bottoms, near Richardshaw Lane.

Leeds trolleybuses ran to Otley (Maypole) and Burley (bottom of Station Road), but only from Guiseley White Cross where they shared the depot (still there) with the Leeds trams. An extension from Burley to Ilkley was proposed but never materialised.

Chris Youhill, Headingley

File photo dated 01/12/06 of a man drinking a pint of beer. They have a reputation for spending all their time in the pub, but a new survey suggests that students are more responsible drinkers than young adult workers. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday October 8, 2010. See PA story EDUCATION Alcohol. Photo credit should read: Johnny Green/PA Wire

Leeds nostalgia: If you can keep your head when all about are losing theirs... then you’re from Yorkshire - ‘pint must have a head’ row from 1993