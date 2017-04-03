Leeds nostalgia: Your Letters: Do you have an old bomb shelter in your garden?

In relation to a piece you had in your Monday Retro column about [teacher] Patrick Crotty... it reminded me of nearly 60 years ago and St Michaels College.

His brother, Ken, was a teacher there and he taught geography; it is funny how some teachers make a subject interesting and he did it for me.

I will always remember with a bit of pride drawing a map freehand for homework and him marking it 20/20.

He was a very popular teacher with the majority of pupils, maybe due to his quirky sense of humour.

Denis Angood, Leeds

My Kirkstall Articles and Kirkstall Scrap Book articles have now been printed, bound and shelved for public reference – in effect published – in the Leeds Central Local History Library.

Mike Harwood, Kirkstall

In my garden is an original air raid shelter from 1938/9. It was built on ground level, in brick and has a roof of concrete nine inches thick. As a matter of interest, do you know of any other air raid shelters locally still in existence.

Aubrey Solomon, Leeds