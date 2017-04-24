Leeds nostalgia: Your Letters

Can anybody help me please by naming the year and the team line up of this Bramley Rugby League photograph.

My late uncle,Tony Marker, who passed away aged 79 on February 16, 2017, is 2nd from left on the back row.

I am very curious to know the rest of the team.

Martin Simmonds, Leeds, LS4, email: martin72@hotmail.co.uk, or contact neil.hudson@ypn.co.uk, or phone 0113 238 8353

[See our online article to view the picture in full: search under the Nostalgia tab or key in Tony Marker and YEP into a search engine]

A unique event to mark the day when a monarch lost half his kingdom is set to take place on June 3, about a month before the anniversary of one of the biggest battles ever fought on English soil, with over 40,000 soldiers desperately defending their cause on a summer’s evening.

The Battle of Marston Moor on July 2, 1644 was a turning point in the British Civil Wars when royalist and parliamentarian forces clashed between Wetherby and York. Event 10am-3pm, tickets £35.

Richard Darn, www.marstongrange.co.uk

[The YEP will be providing further coverage soon]