Leeds nostalgia: Youngsters enjoy Easter in 1993

Pictured is seven-year-old Nicola Hynes, of Holt Park, enjoying an Easter egg-stravaganza at Holt Park Library.

But she wasn’t the only one: there was also David Ball, seven, Robert Atack, six, Abbie Smith, seven and Farmaz Azari, 11, who were at Halton Library in east Leeds to see a kid goat, a lamb and some chicks.

The library was closed to the public and the area was cleared to make way for the animals, from nearby Home Farm, Temple Newsam. They were brought in a Land Rover by ranger Marie Akers and were kept happy with bales of hay as children enjoyed the activities. Around 55 children attended the event and were split into three groups.