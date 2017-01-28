Leeds nostalgia: Yorkshire couple in 1982 Play Your Cards Right car win

A couple from Yorkshire who won TV’s Play Your Cards Right, hosted by Bruce Forsyth, pictured inset, ended up on the news before the programme was actually broadcast.

This effectively torpedoed the show, which was broadcast on New Year’s Day.

The couple, David Bradshaw and wife Valerie, flashed up on Yorkshire TV screens as winners of the popular show, which ran from 1980 right up to 2003 and saw couples compete by trying to guess whether playing cards would be higher or lower than the previous one in order to win prizes.

Mr and Mrs Bradshaw won a new Metro car but for ratings for their show may have been lower (rather than higher) as most viewers already knew the outcome.