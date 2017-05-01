Leeds nostalgia: Tour guide with a gruesome tale for every part of Leeds starts new series of walks in May 2017

He boasts that he’s never organised a walk where someone didn’t die but what Leeds tour guide Ken Goor is referring to are the stories he tells during one of his numerous guided walks, of which he now runs 57.

He is beginning a new season of storied walks in May. The 66-year-old, who is a mine of information on Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond, said: “Most walks are about two hours and there’s normally some gruesome tale to tell about the history of Leeds. I try to keep it fun but people will certainly come away more informed and we normally finish off in a pub.”

Ken Goor, who has led tours around Leeds for over 25 years, as he is running two special Halloween ghost tours of Leeds on Thursday and Friday. 276 October 2014. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The walks are as follows:-

Wed May 3 - West Side Story: duration 1h 45m, starts at 7.30 pm.

Sat May 7 - Royal Armouries to Thwaite Mills: duration 1h 45m (meet at entrance to Armouries at 1 pm). Optional tour of mills. at the end of the walk is £3 extra.

Wed May 31 - Riverside, Victoria Bridge to Crown Point Bridge: duration 2hrs, starts at 7.30pm.

Tues June 6 - The Darker side of Leeds: Bodysnatching, Witchcraft & more, 2hrs, meet at Leeds Corn Exchange, 7.30pm.

Tues June 13 - Woodhouse to Little Woodhouse - 2hrs 30m, meet at the front of The Parkinson Building on steps, Leeds University, 7pm.

Mon June 19 - Robin Hood, Brontes & Luddites , 2hrs, meet at car park of Miller & Carter Steak, 7pm.

Sun July 2 - York around the walls, 6hrs, meet at York railway station bar, 10.30am. £8

Wed July 5 - Ghost wal, 2hrs, meet at Leeds Corn Exchange, at 7.30 pm.

Adults £5, all walks start from outside McDonalds, inside Leeds Railway Station, unless otherwise stated. Conact Ken on 0113 2526807 or 07742 223 926.