Leeds nostalgia: The 13-year-old who was making waves back in 1995... on Roudhay Park’s Waterloo Lake

Yorkshire water-skier Rachel Crosland tested out the sport’s new prestigious venue during a visit to Roundhay Park in Leeds.

When this picture was taken in 1995, she was the youngest competitor in the international Water Ski Classic competition, held at the park’s Waterloo Lake, which was due to be held in June of that year.

Aged just 13-years-old, she was one of a number of competitors to take the chance of a practising for the competition on the lake at a special event, which was organised by the Sport for Television company.

The organisers submerging a total of 6,852 tyres - there was even a competition to guess the exact number - around the banks of the lake to break up the boats’ wake in a bid to avoid backwash.