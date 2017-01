Can you recognise war time location in Leeds?

Leeds, 1945: Street decorated with bunting, part of the Victory Celebration for the end of the Second World War in 1945.

Location unknown.

If you know the location, email neil.hudson@ypn.co.uk

****

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP