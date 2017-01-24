Leeds nostalgia: Spiderman comic signed by Stan Lee

One of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee’s most successful creations, costumed crime-fighter Spider-Man is also one of the world’s most recognisable super heroes.

In 1992, 30 years after Peter Parker’s alter ego slung his first web, Marvel released a special anniversary edition of The Spectacular Spider-Man, featuring eye-catching holographic cover art. An edition of the celebration comic is now on display at Abbey House Museum in Leeds as part of their current Comics Unmasked display- with this particular copy bearing the signature of non-other than Stan Lee himself.

A former president and chairman of Marvel Comics, he co-created characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor and the X-Men. The comic display also features exciting objects on loan from the public including Marvel and DC comics, graphic novels and figurines of famous characters as well as retro titles like Dan Dare, Dandy and The Beano.

Comics Unmasked has been put together by the museum’s Vintage Youth Club , a group of young people aged 13 to 21.

Councillor Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said: “Comics have a massive influence over some of the biggest film, TV and leisure activities that are enjoyed by millions. No doubt in future, comics will be looked at as part of our history and heritage so it will be interesting to learn more about how they have grown to become such a phenomenon.”

Comic Unmasked is open from Jan 21 until July 16.