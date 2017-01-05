Leeds nostalgia: Search is on for Leeds City Boys squad of 1948

I worked as a linotype operator at the Evening Post for many years, the enclosed picture is from a very personal period in my life when as a Leeds Schools’ rugby league player (representing Brudenell), we won a major trophy for the city at Headingley - the prodigious Yorkshire Shield.

The picture shows the Leeds City Boys team of 1948 which we won for the city. I believe it was a first for rugby league after the war. The final was played against Hunslet Boys at Headingley as a curtain raiser to - if memory serves - an England game.

I remember scoring a try in corner and then walking back in front of the main stand to a rapturous ovation from crowd, which was gathering for the international match.

I also remember we were a very proud bunch of lads after beating our local rivals, Hunslet. Another special occasion was when we were introduced to a great player of the time, Leeds Welshe international Dickie Williams, who presented us with our beautiful blazer badges.

Some of the team (as they left school) were invited to Headingley by Mr Ken Dalby) to see if they had the interest and endeavour for the professional game. I started myself but my father’s desire was for me to have a trade and future good employment (I think he was right now but I didn’t at the time).

How many of these players in this old picture will still be alive today is anyone’s guess but it would be good to hear from any who are still around to reminisce and chat about old times.

Back row (L to R): Barker, Johson, ‘Dick’, Kaye, Armatage. Centre: White, Wild, ‘Tittington’, Tempest, McCourt, Brookes, Wood, Barrass, Carnall. Bottom: Spellman, Greig, Pickering, Lendill (captain), Dicky Williams (Leeds and Britain), McMaster and Dunn.

Alan Tempest, Rawsdon, Leeds, email: bigala7tempest@gmail.com