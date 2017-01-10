Leeds nostalgia: Pet cemetery in Leeds

The beloved four-legged friends of some of Leeds’s most prominent aristocrats are immortalised in this historic pet cemetery.

The dogs once lived a life of luxury as faithful companions to Sir Alvary and Lady Gascoigne, the last private owners of stunning Lotherton Hall in Aberford.

Lady Gascoigne, a devoted dog lover, took her dogs away with her when she travelled the world with Sir Alvary, a noted diplomat. Some of their pets also came home with them to Leeds after being picked up in one of the many countries they visited.

The couple decided to bury their pets in the grounds of the estate, where today there are nine headstones each bearing the name of one of their dogs.

The couple created the cemetery while they lived at the house between the 1930s and 1960s.

Councillor Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said: “This pet cemetery is a really unique feature at Lotherton and gives an insight into the lives of those who called the estate home all those years ago.

“Today Lotherton is such a beautiful place to visit and an important part of our local heritage, but it’s also incredible to imagine that it was once family home for some of the city’s most prominent figures- and their pets.”

Lotherton Hall offers an annual membership that gives visitors unlimited entry to the whole estate, including the bird garden, the house and grounds.

Membership and enquiries: 0113 378 2975.