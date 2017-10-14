Leeds nostalgia: October 1988: Change at the top for Leeds United

One of the brightest and most articulate coaches in the business, Howard Wilkinson, took over at Leeds United.

At Hillsborough, where he spent five years and carved out a credible reputation for himself, there was anger at the annual shareholders meeting as it became clear they could lose their manager.

He was, after all, the man who ended Sheffield Wednesday’s 14-year absence from the First Division when he joined them in 1983-4.

However, he was now taking on one of the most difficult jobs in football, his ultimate goal to recapture the success of the Don Revie years. But could he do it? The seat he was taking had been occupied by seven men in 13 years.

His appointment came on the same day that Billy Bremner was sacked, a bittersweet pill for fans to swallow, because while they said farewell to one of the club’s heroes, it also broke the final link with the Revie years, giving Wilkinson a clean slate to work from.

Apparently, upon taking office, Wilkinson promptly took all the old pictures off the walls.