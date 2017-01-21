Leeds nostalgia: New rules on “motorised cycles” introduced in Leeds in January 1981 - they required riders to wear helmets and be over 4ft tall

Students in Leeds were being hit with stringent new safety rules this week in 1981, after the authorities rolled out a new code of conduct for all those bringing their motorcycles to school.

The rules included wearing helmets, not riding pillion and ensuring their machines were “ready for inspection by a qualified member of staff” at all times.

The new guidelines, adopted by schools in Leeds, came about following a dramatic increase in the number of students owning motorcycles and using them to get to and from school.

A spokesman for one senior school (as they were called back then), had this to say: “We are not trying to deter youngsters riding their machines to school. But if they want to, they must abide by conditions not only for their safety but for the safely of all pupils.”

Another stipulation adopted by Leeds Education Authority was that riders had to be a minimum of 48 inches in height.

Aptly named Gerald Carline, county road safety officer for Leeds, said: “Statistics show teenagers riding mopeds and motorised cycles are vulnerable users. Quite a number ride powered machines to school.”