Leeds nostalgia: Morley’s urban farm project was a hit in 1995

Baa baa black sheep have you any wool? So goes the nursery rhyme and, back in 1995, it was a question one farm in Morley had an answer for, after the birth of two black lambs.

Pictured with the Shetland lambs were 11-year-old Sarah Belwood and her friend Rebecca Dalton, 10, both from Morley.

They are at Morley Urban Farm, a three-acre site which had been reclaimed from derelict land a few years earlier. It was tidied up after residents complained it was being used as a haunt for drug addicts and vandals.

The scheme was led by the community and at the time, looked after goats, sheep and guinea pigs.

Farm warden and resident Andrew Dalton said: “The farm has become a real community focus.”