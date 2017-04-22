Leeds nostalgia: Model motor racing club in a field of its own in April 1994

The inaugural meeting of the Yorkshire Model Rally Cross Club took place at a field just off the M62.

The newly formed club had been searching long and hard for a meeting ground to cater for members from Leeds, Wakefield and Castleford.

Club treasurer Bob Guile said: “We needed a field which was easily accessible, yet was not going to be a noise nuisance. This site is absolutely ideal.

“The only other circuit in this part of the world is over in Lancashire at Pendle so there are plenty of enthusiasts just waiting for our track to be up and running.”

Bob said a lot of hard work had been put in members to get the field ready.

“These care tear along at 50mph and more, so grass that looks as flat as a billiard table to the naked eye can flip a car over with no trouble at all.”

The location of the track, in case you were wondering, was reached by leaving the M62 at Junction 30, then taking the A642 toward Wakefield and turning left towards Methley or by leaving the A639 at Methley Junction along Watergate, past Scholey Hill and then passing under the M62,