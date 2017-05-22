Leeds nostalgia: Memories of Waddingtons

Graham Hawkridge, of East Leeds, has a large collection of Waddingtons memorabilia, such as box game instructions, zinc metal plates used during the making of the games at the factory and other artwork.

Graham, 82, worked there prior to the Leeds-based factory closing. He was employed as art master and immediately saved the company a lot of money by suggesting to managers that they print the rules in-house, rather than sending them out to other companies.

Graham, who together with his partner Pamela Wright, 73, has written widely on the history of East Leeds, recalls: “It was like one big happy family. It felt like you were working at Butlins or somewhere like that. Everyone knew each other, we all helped one another out.”

Waddingtons was famous for making games such as Monopoly, Totopoly, Cleudo and many more.

When it was forced to close, Graham ended up buying most of the printing equipment from them and subsequently set up his own print company, which he ran from about 1980-1993.

