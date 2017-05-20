Leeds nostalgia: May 1998: A community comes out against massive cinema complex plan

Battle lines were drawn after developers submitted plans to create a new leisure complex off the outer ring road near its junction with Tongue Lane, Moortown.

Penrith Ltd and UCI Ltd applied for planning permission to create a multi-screen cinema, restaurants and other outlets, plus 900-parking spaces on the land, near to the David Lloyd Leisure Centre.

However, Councillor Bill Winlow (Lib Dem, Moortown) said he was against the development.

He said: “We will fight this all the way. If this goes ahead it will amount to further despoliation of this area.”

It was understood that the planned scheme would have been of similar size to the one on Kirkstall Road (currently the home of Vue cinema chain, amongst other businesses).

Coun Winlow added: “Why should we sacrifice everything to the car and build on our valuable open spaces? This sort of development would sit better near the Royal Armouries museum.”

Tory councillor Coun Ronnie Feldman agreed and said it would blight the area and bring all kinds of problems for residents.