Leeds nostalgia: MAy 1997: Seacroft woman became gran at 29

Lynda Mallory, from Seacroft, Leeds, hit the pages of the YEP after becoming a grandmother. Nothing unusual in that, you might think, except she was just 29. She had her daughter, Emma, when at 14 and her daughter gave birth to Hayden (8lbs 15oz) at 15.

She said: “Having Emma at 14, I’d been there and done it myself, so I would have been a hypocrite to have shouted at her. Emma is coping really well. It’s been a real experience for everyone but she has got our support.”

At the time, she worked as a barmaid at Seacroft Working Men’s Club, where she said her friends had gently teased her about her new title. She joked: “I always said I didn’t want to be a grandmother before I was 40, so I definitely don’t want to be a great grandmother before I’m 50.”