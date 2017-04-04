Leeds nostalgia: Man rescues dog from cliffs in 1947

Seventy years ago this week, there was a dramatic turn of events in Leeds-by-the-Sea (or Scarborough as it’s otherwise known), after a holidaymaker had himself lowered 50ft down a cliff to save a dog.

The visitor to the seaside resort took pity on the animal, which had become trapped on a ledge on cliffs to the north side of the town, above Royal Albert Drive. The man in question was one Claude Fionette, of Nottingham. Upon seeing the stricken dog, he borrowed a rope from a nearby hotel and was lowered down the cliff by none other than the hotel manager.

He said: “I managed to get hold of the dog and tie it to the rope and it was hauled up. The I followed. The dog seemed none the worse and trotted off home.”

In other news: in Leeds, massive queues formed at most bus stops as people tried to get away for the bank holiday weekend, mostly to places like Otley and Ilkley.

On the national front, teachers said they were having to work “in an atmosphere of boiled cabbage”, which, obviously, sounds terrible.

The comments were made by the National Union of Teachers, which met in, of all places, Scarborough, to highlight the concern over the circumstances in which school meals were being served.

E V Parker, from the executive of the NUT, said teachers had been promised 1,000 new dining halls the previous Easter but only 100 had actually been built.

“Children are still being allowed to eat meals under slum conditions,” she argued.

In some cases, teachers wre ferrying meals from lorries, serving them, cleaning up and then returning to teaching almost straight away. A resolution passed by members called for immediate change.