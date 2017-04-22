Leeds nostalgia: Leeds student from 1994 set to enrol on ‘circus acts’ course

Pictured in 1994 is Leeds theatre design graduate Nikki Jeffries, who had just offered a place on a course in circus arts.

But even though she was poised to take up the offer, she was forced to pause after it became clear she had to raise £3,500 to pay for the course. The 23-year-old, from Sholebroke Avenue, Chapeltown, first became interested in circus after watching French company Achaos dive a “raw, punk-style performance”.

She said: “It was French and included partial nudity and the comedy was completely different and bizarre.”

The previous month she successfully auditioned for Zippos Academy of Circus Arts, which ran an NVQ in circus skills. She would learn trapese, comedy, juggling and dance.