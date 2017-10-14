Search

Leeds nostalgia: Leeds-born artist Atkinson Grimshaw’s work goes up and up

Yorkshire Nostalgia Picture Books Leeds City Centre by Atkinson Grimshaw
Yorkshire Nostalgia Picture Books Leeds City Centre by Atkinson Grimshaw
0
Have your say

A painting of Park Row by artist Atkinson Grimshaw was valued at between £12,000 and £18,000.

In 1988, William Patterson, a director of Harrogate Fair, who also had a fine arts business in London, told a story of how, in 1953, he was asked for advice on what paintings to buy at auction by a stranger. He urged the man to buy Grimshaw, which he did, for around £60.

Decades later, the stranger returned to him to thank him, noting at the same time, the dramatic increase in price.

Grimshaw was born in Leeds, his earliests panting dates from 1861. He lived in Wallace Street, New Wortley. From the 1870s, he campaigned for there to be an art gallery in Leeds. His son, Arthur, became the organist at St Anne’s Cathedral, Leeds

Howard Wilkinson arrives at Elland Road to be greeted by Leslie Silver to start his new job as manager in October 1988

Leeds nostalgia: October 1988: Change at the top for Leeds United

2014: The demolition of the Yorkshire Post Newspapers HQ on Wellington Street. PIC: Simon Hulme

Five Leeds landmarks that are gone but not forgotten