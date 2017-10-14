Leeds nostalgia: Leeds-born artist Atkinson Grimshaw’s work goes up and up

A painting of Park Row by artist Atkinson Grimshaw was valued at between £12,000 and £18,000.

In 1988, William Patterson, a director of Harrogate Fair, who also had a fine arts business in London, told a story of how, in 1953, he was asked for advice on what paintings to buy at auction by a stranger. He urged the man to buy Grimshaw, which he did, for around £60.

Decades later, the stranger returned to him to thank him, noting at the same time, the dramatic increase in price.

Grimshaw was born in Leeds, his earliests panting dates from 1861. He lived in Wallace Street, New Wortley. From the 1870s, he campaigned for there to be an art gallery in Leeds. His son, Arthur, became the organist at St Anne’s Cathedral, Leeds