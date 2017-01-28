Leeds nostalgia: Karen’s something to shout about in January 1982

The things we have time for in our youth... Most of us will have been a member of some club or other during our formative years and in January 1982, the YEP ran this story on Karen Russell, who was 15 at the time.

The certainly had something to shout about, being a member of not just one organisation but two.

Not only was she a member of a local choir but she had just gained her Queen’s Guide gold award as a member of the 1st Farnley Guides.

The teenager, who then lived in Whincover Gardens, Old Farnley, was also a chorister at St Michael’s Church, Farnley. She looks happy as Larry in these pictures and rightly so.

