Leeds nostalgia: If you can keep your head when all about are losing theirs... then you’re from Yorkshire - ‘pint must have a head’ row from 1993

Beer drinkers and licensees were raising their glasses this month in 1993 after a decision which cut red tape by allowing pints to be served with ‘a head’ on.

A regulation had been imposed which meant that beer had to be served as a full measure made entirely of liquid. Some pubs faced having to buy bigger glasses to accommodate drinkers’ demands that a pint must have a head.

It had been estimated that the regulation, contained in the Weights and Measures Act and due to come into forced in 1994, would add as much as 7p to a pint of beer.

But following an outcry, the Government backed down and decided to scrap the regulation.

Leeds landlord Brian Frost, who ran The Hermit at Burley, Woodhead, said: “We didn’t want sourtherners tampering with our traditional pint. People up here know that a pint includes a nice creamy head and we are always willing to top up the glass is asked.

“The change would have meant a lot more expense and could have forced some publicans out of business.”

Figures from the Brewers’ Society showed there were just 23 complaints about short measures in 1991 - out of 5.8bn pints sold.