Leeds nostalgia: Historic walks series around Leeds will reveal hidden secrets

The annual Summer Supper Walks series, led by Leeds Civic Trust, is set to begin next week with an informative collection of walks.

April 25: Medieval Leeds: This walk explores the medieval streets of Leeds with their historic yards. Visit the sites of a medieval manor house and discover town boundaries.

Holbeck Urban Village Walk: A view of Temple Mill on Marshall Street in the mid-Victorian period

May 2: Georgian Leeds: This walk explores the reminders of Leeds when it was the woollen cloth marketing centre of the West Riding. The famous cloths halls, merchant houses of Park Square and its associated streets and the Georgian churches and chapels are the focus of the walk.

May 11: Victorian & Edwardian Leeds: Leeds city centre was transformed in the late 19th century and above all in the first decade of the 20th century. Around one-fifth of the city centre was rebuilt in flamboyant style producing some of the city’s greatest buildings including Kirkgate Market and County Arcade.

May 17: Holbeck Urban Village: This walk around the cradle of the Industrial Revolution in Leeds shows you the wonderful industrial heritage of Holbeck – the famous Egyptian Temple Mill, the Italianate Tower Works, and Matthew Murray’s Round Foundry.

Thursday, June 8: Tracing Sites of the Silver Screen: This walk hunts for the old Picture Palaces of Leeds City Centre. Cinemas tended to be opulent but today often only a shadow of them survives in the city.

June 13: Leeds Waterfront: This walk introduces people to the fine waterfront heritage, as well as the major changes of recent years.

Trust Director Martin Hamilton said: “Leeds City Centre is a remarkable place and these guided supper walks are a real eye-opener revealing its fascinating history and architecture. Our ‘Tracing Sites of the Silver Screen’ cinema walk looks back to a bygone age before TV was established and internet streaming was invented, whilst the ‘Georgian Leeds’ walk focuses in particular on the importance of textiles to Leeds and on our fine Georgian churches. The walks provide tremendous enjoyment and our guides are proud to show off the city. They always prove popular – the Leeds Waterfront walk is already nearly full, so please book without delay.”

Supper Walks need to be booked in advance

For easy online booking via the website: www.leedscivictrust.org.uk/events and follow the link; make sure you have your payment card ready. If you do not have access to the internet or do need help with the booking process, please call the office on 0113 2439594 (Mon-Fri 10am–3pm).