Leeds nostalgia: Guided city walks with Ken Goor

Tour guide extraordinaire Ken Goor, from Morley, has issued his latest list of guided city walks, which will run throughout October and into December.

Mr Goor, who has also authored several local history books, is a mine of information on Leeds and its history, in addition to knowing more than a little bit about a few other places.

Ken Goor has written a book about his father. (d07071102)

He hopes the new series of walks will be enlightening and enjoyable.

All walks start from outside McDonalds, inside Leeds Railway Station, unless otherwise stated.

October 17: Colourful Characters of Leeds: 1hr 45m, starts 7.30pm.

October 27: Ghost Walk, (meeting at Corn Exchange): 1hr 45m, starts 7.30pm.

October 30: Darker Side of Leeds - Witchcraft, Body-snatching & More (meeting at Corn Exchange): 1hr 45m, starts 6.30pm & 8.30pm.

October 31: Ghost Walk (meet at Corn Exchange): 1hr 45m, starts 6.30pm & 8.30pm.

November 14: West Side Story, including Leeds Infirmary: 1hr 45m, starts 7.30pm.

November 21: Leeds Christmas Lights & Christmas Traditions: 1hr 30m, starts 7pm.

Nov 25: The University of Leeds: 2hrs 30m, starts 10am.

December 5: Pubs around the Perimeter: 2hrs 30m, starts 7.30pm.

December 12: Leeds Christmas Lights & Christmas Traditions: 1hr 30m, starts 7pm.

Ken also run a ‘Full Bronte’ tour of Haworth, which looks at Bronte connections to Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Stout footwear is recommended, adults cost £5, children are free.

Ken is the author of Haunted Leeds and also Our Father who art in Heaven (Or Maybe Not).

www.goorsguiding.webs.com