Leeds nostalgia: Gawthorpe’s Coal Carrying Championships in 1993

With this year’s coal carrying championships fast approaching (they will take place in Gawthorpe on Monday April 17), we hark back to 1993 and this picture of one of the competitors.

That year the title was won for the third year in a row by David Jones, of Meltham, Huddersfield, even though he failed to break his own 4min 6sec record for the 1,000m race, which sees competitors carry sacks of coal weighing up to 50kg up a steady incline.

Second that year was John Hunter, of Scarborough, in 4min 14 sec and third was Richard Pallister, of Farsley, in 4min 29sec.

There were 27 runners that years, setting off from the Royal Oak pub and ending at the maypole.

The women’s race, in which competitors carry 20kg sacks, was won by Janine Burns.