Leeds nostalgia: First gas petrol station in Leeds in 1975

August, 1975: The first Leeds city centre filling station for vehicles converted to run on petroleum gas has opened in Wellington Street, Leeds.

Cargoes Cargas Ltd moved its filling point from Birkenshaw to a site in the old Central Station goods yard at the junction of Wellington Street and Queen Street.

Mr Ray Hughes, managing director, explained: “We were desperate to get into Leeds city centre. Now we are able to offer a better service to fleet owners and private motorists who have had their cars converted.”

The filling station had a small tank which could easily be replenished every day from the company’s larger installation at Ossett.