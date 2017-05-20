Leeds nostalgia: Find out what this shop owner invented in 1998...

Wind the clock back to 1998 and people were already used to takeaway pizza and curry but one Leeds businessman decided to take the idea a step further.

Innovative Andy Heald, pictured, set up what could possibly have been one of the first ‘dial-a-drink’ services in Leeds.

Andy, who ran an off-licence on York Road, Seacroft, said that since starting the scheme he had seen his income go up fivefold.

He was in the process of linking up with other businesses to take the idea Yorkshire-wide.

He said: “We are finding that a lot of corporate entertainment is now done in-house rather than booking expensive hotels and we can save the director having to go to the supermarket and load his car up.”

Andy said he would deliver anything drink-related, including beer, wine, champagne, even soft drinks to houses and businesses for a small charge.

The service charged just £1 to bring the drinks to your door and if the order was over £20, delivery was free.

Andy added that many people now preferred to stay at home and watch sports or a film than go to the pub and he was merely catering for that need.