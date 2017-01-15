Leeds nostalgia: Darren, 10, works in last clog mill in Yorkshire (this week in January 1980)

Darren Walkley was just 10 when this picture appeared in the Yorkshire Evening Post this week in 1980.

He was already an expert at making clogs and he was the third generation of his family to take up the profession.

Grandfather Frank Walkley was head of the Huddersfield family firm which owned the last surviving clog mill in the country, at Hebden Bridge.

He started the business before the war, selling clogs from the handlebars of his bicycle.

Darren’s dad was 33-year-old Roy Walkley, a director at the firm.

Darren said: “It takes me about an hour to make a pair of clogs. The first pair I made I bent all the nails but I am getting better with practice.”

