Leeds nostalgia: Comedian Rowan Atkinson reveals he is taking HGV Class 1 licence in January 1981

Comedian Rowan Atkinson revealed he was learning to drive a lorry, during an interview in Leeds with former YEP chief sub-editor Howard Corry.

The rubber-faced actor, best known for his roles in Mr Bean and the Blackadder series, was making the headlines for his part in the vastly successful satirical Not The Nine O’Clock News (NTNOCN).

Said the comedian: “I am not really sure why I like driving lorries. I just get enormous pleasure doing it. It’s something to fall back on if it all goes wrong.”

The Newcastle-born Oxford masters graduate also revealed the team behind NTNOCN had “hang ups” about their comedy appearing too “Pythonesque”.

He added: “We kept rejecting ideas. Then we decided we were being silly and got on with it.”