Leeds recommends: Favourite museums

With the February half-term fast approaching, we asked the people of Leeds to tell us their favourite museums in Yorkshire that might be worth a visit.

Emma Treadwell. Eureka was good, went for a day with my son who has autism and they couldn’t have been more helpful. They were really relaxed and even had a sensory room if things got too much for him. We really enjoyed our day out to Halifax.

Nicole Crosby-Mckenna. Yorkshire Coal Mining Museum. I was dragged along by the kids and husband, expecting a re-run of a really boring school trip, more fool me. We had a great time. The staff have lots of personality and are really engaging. We loved Peggy and her tales and our trip underground was interesting and amusing. We can’t wait to take the kids’ granddad to visit.

Joel Walsh. Thackrey Medical Museum, Leeds. Pretty gruesome in parts. The kids loved it.

Emma Treadwell. Also the Media Museum in Bradford is really good and all free.

Lisa Sandiforth. Ours love the one at Kirkstall Abbey.

Celia Douthwaite. The Deep at Hull is the best I know and caters for the kids with guides giving information on the fish and hands on things for them to do.

Steve Normington. Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington, National Railway Museum, York (free entry), Royal Armouries, Leeds (free entry).

Evelyn Ferguson-Williams. Bradford’s National Media Museum! And it’s free!

Victoria Walsworth. Royal Armouries.

Ras-Levi Bassett-Williamson. Definitely the Thackray Museum, a great afternoon spent with my children learning how the development of medicine and the NHS has saved lives.

Craig Tebbutt. The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, it’s educational fascinating, cultural and set on a beautiful county estate.

Roberto Lufc Dickinson. Bronte Museum in Haworth. Eden Camp is good too.

Marie Pearson. Has to be the National Railway Museum, indoors, free and lots to do for all ages. Eureka is a close second.

Denise Ryan. Abbey House at Kirkstall. Reasonable price, lots to see and interactive for children/adults.

Sarah Louise Limbert. Eureka for kids. And I really enjoyed Eden Camp War Museum myself. I’ve been a good few times now never get bored.

Philip Woolford. National Coal Mining Museum is a really good day out and so is Eden Camp.

Steve Gilbert. National Railway Museum, York. Just superb, my kids love it and so do I!

Richard Neesam. Royal Armouries, Leeds.

Jen Patterson. Eureka in Halifax. It’s brilliant for the kids.

Dagmara Izabela Mrochem. Royal Armouries Museum and Thackary Medical Museum in Leeds.

Sonya Hampton. Hepworth Gallery, Wakefield.

Sarah Whiteman. Coal Mining Museum.

Damian Pittam. The Royal Armouries.