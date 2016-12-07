WIN: £2,500 cash prizes and more in Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition with Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate

Can YOU Excite and Entertain Leeds in 2017? We have £2,500 cash prizes, contracts and other opportunities up for grabs.

Today Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, in partnership with the Yorkshire Evening Post, is launching a competition to find and showcase the region’s top local talent with a chance to win big.

We want to hear from Leeds artists, musicians and other performers. Anyone aged 18 or over can take part.

The competition is open to amateurs and professionals.

The Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 competition is to showcase the city’s creative skills, to celebrate a £3m makeover of Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, Wellington Bridge Street, Leeds, LS3 1LW.

We are challenging you to show your creative interpretation of its branding and strapline Excite and Entertain, with a choice of three categories to enter for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Just let your imagination run wild when planning your entry. The more inventive and bigger the stand out, the better.

Full details and how to enter below.

THE CATEGORIES:

* Creative design – i.e. illustrators, graphic designers, painters, fashion designers, photographers, graffiti artists

* Musical performers – i.e. bands, choirs, individual singers, musicians

* Performing arts – i.e. dance troupes, magicians, comedians, jugglers

All entrants in the two performing categories will compete for a £2,500 cash prize each, as well as an exciting contract with industry leading music and entertainment agency, Champions, that could see their entertainment career soar.

The winning acts will each be invited to take part in four paid for appearances at the newly refurbished Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate.

As well as walking away with an incredible £2,500 cash, the winner of the Creative design category will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their winning artwork to the entire Leeds community on a large scale billboard located in Leeds City Centre.

Entries will be judged on their creative interpretation of the branding, the strapline, Excite and Entertain, and relevance to the casino located in Leeds.

Those lucky enough to make it through the first round of judging will be required to attend a private showcase event at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

At the private showcase, the shortlist will be invited to perform live and pitch a maximum of 250 words to the judges as to why their act is worthy of winning Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017.

Artwork entries will be included in a private exhibition at the casino.

The finalists will compete in a live final on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Leeds City Centre where the public will be able to cast their votes on who they think should walk away with one of the grand prizes on offer; with the judges confirming the winners.

The winning acts will then be invited to perform at a grand launch event at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

So check your diaries and please ensure you are available to attend all the important dates - January 21, 28 and February 4.

HOW TO ENTER

All entries must be emailed to us at exciteleeds@ypn.co.uk, using either Design, Music or Performer and your name, or the name of your act, in the subject field.

To enter either of the two performance categories, upload to YouTube a sample of your act - a maximum of three minutes - and email us the link.

For the design category, attach a jpeg, minimum 500kb and maximum 4mb in size, of your artwork.

In addition, all entrants must also include two landscape photos of themselves, or their group/act, again minimum 500kb, maximum 4mb in size, plus details, including name/s, age/s, a contact address, phone numbers, email, social media handles, and a brief biography, maximum 150-words.

The extended closing date for all entries is midnight on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

To help guide and inspire creativity while ensuring it meets the brief, you will find full details, including terms and conditions, plus more about Grosvenor Casinos and the brand here at www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk

FURTHER DETAILS

Entries will be judged by a leading panel of experts including Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate general manager, John Fordham; Champions, Music & Entertainment Manager, Tania Lee, as well as Emma Spencer of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

John said: “Leeds is renowned for its diverse creative talent in all respects from singers, painters and dancers through to comedians and we’re looking to really celebrate this with our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 competition.

“The Leeds community has always been at the heart of everything we do at Grosvenor Casinos and with our refurbishment of the casino currently underway, we want to tap into the creative community in Leeds to see how their inspiration can give us a fresh perspective on our brand.

“Whether it’s a brand new track, a unique artist impression of the casino or a fresh take on an existing song that you think reflects Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, we want to hear from you. We know there’s loads of incredible hidden talent in Leeds and we can’t wait to see what the community has to offer and what exciting up and coming artists we can discover!”

Tania, Music & Entertainment Manager at Champions UK, added: “It is a great honour to be involved with the judging process for Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017.

"Leeds is renowned for its vibrant creative community and we hope that this competition will shine a spotlight on the grassroots talent currently operating in Yorkshire’s leading city.

"We are offering the victors of the Music and Performance categories the opportunity to stand alongside some of the UK’s leading artists on our performance roster and simply can’t wait to see who we find.”

Alongside Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017, Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate will be running a series of weekly competitions on its Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/grosvenorleedswestgate, where Leeds locals can be in with the chance of winning an array of prizes such as a VIP experience for two at the newly refurbished casino when it opens.

To find out more about the competition and check out some of the entries as they come in, follow the competition updates on Twitter via the handles @grosvenorcasino and @LeedsNews or search for #ExciteLeeds.

* Usual Johnston Press and Grosvenor Casinos rules, terms, conditions and data protection rules apply. For full Johnston Press details visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition and for Grosvenor Casinos 'Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017' competition terms and conditions - CLICK HERE.

Data to be shared with Grosvenor Casinos, if you wish for data not to be shared please specify with the email entries.