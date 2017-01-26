WATCH & VOTE: Marie-Faye Lagmay is finalist in Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017

Philippines born Marie-Faye Lagmay is in the live final of our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition - watch her video and if you like what you see vote for her below.

Marie-Faye, aged 20, who lives in Cleckheaton, has been on The Voice, The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

Now she is thrilled to sing in the final of Excite and Entertain Leeds at White Rose Shopping Centre in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, this Saturday - January 28 - from 11am. Come cheer her on. We hope to crown our winners before 4pm.

Marie-Faye told us: "Born in the Philippines, I was raised in England and now live in Cleckheaton. I work as a bank staff health care assistant at Leonard Cheshire Disability Home during my days off while studying a degree of Adult Nursing at the University of Huddersfield during the week, where I have also performed on a couple of occasions such as the International Food and Culture Festival and the International Christmas Event.

"I have always loved performing. I feel more confident when singing in front of an audience, whether it be big or small than doing a presentation in a lecture theatre in front of my peers.

" I was a contestant on The Voice, The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent. The experience was amazing. I now only perform at charity events and family special occasions, such as christenings and weddings and Christmas parties. My dreams have always been to be a singer.”

