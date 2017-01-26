Winners of our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition will be crowned at the live final this weekend and we want YOU to be part of it.

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, to promote it's £3m revamp, has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to discover new top talent.

Vote for our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition live finalists.

Today we reveal the finalists who will compete for our judges and you can cheer on the acts at White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 11am.

We have eight musical performers, each hoping to win a £2,500 cash prize plus casino bookings as well as an exciting contract with industry leading music and entertainment agency, Champions, that could see their entertainment career soar.

Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 is also looking for a top new design talent and we have three finalists - an artist and two photographers.

First prize in the design category is also £2,500 cash, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their winning artwork on a billboard in Leeds city centre.

Top design talent will also have their brush with fame in our live final.

HAVE YOUR VOTE:

We are giving you, our readers, a chance to vote - by email - to help our judges pick the winners. See our voting rules, terms and marketing conditions below.

Voting is easy. Simply click on the links below to find out more about the finalists, on their own profile pages. Each musical performer has uploaded a video for you to watch and you can check out work submitted by our design finalists.

You will also find a link on each profile page to vote for your favourite performer or designer. One vote per category, per email account. Full details below.

So here we go...meet the finalists - listed below in alphabetical order. Visit their profile pages and get voting. Also remember you can cheer on your favourites at White Rose Shopping Centre in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 11am

MUSICAL PERFORMERS - OUR FINALISTS:

Keri-Ellah Cromack, aged 21, of Bramley, featured on The Voice UK and now wants to win our talent show - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE.

Carina Galsim, 50, of Ossett, is Philippines born. She wants to swap operating theatres for showbiz theatres - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE.

Alyshah Jackson, 18, is California born and moved to Leeds last year. The folk singer-songwriter's debut EP is out in March - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE.

Marie-Faye Lagmay, 20, of Cleckheaton, was also Philippines born and works in a care home, but dreams of being a singer - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE

Cameron Lee, 30, of Leeds, is a rapper turned classical singer giving the likes of Alfie Boe a run for his money - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE

The Otherness, a Argentinian rock and roll band, have fallen for Leeds and hope this will be there big break, say band mates Martin, Gonzalo, Pablo and Nico Other - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE

Tamara Sharp, 20, of Leeds, is a singer-songwriter, aka Chante Amour - which translates as Sings Love - and she loves to sing - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE

Strobe, a Leeds based wedding singing duo, Robert Hiscoe and Steven Marsden, want to light up the competition and win - WATCH VIDEO AND VOTE

DESIGNERS - OUR FINALISTS:

Anna Bettis, 36, of Hull is a former business risk manager, then painter and decorator now full time artist - VIEW AND VOTE

Cora Harrison, 24, of Wakefield, is an entrepreneur who takes photos on her travels - VIEW AND VOTE

Domingo Vasquez, 45, of Leeds, is Filipino by birth, an amateur photographer who says taking photos is a 'stress reliever' - VIEW AND VOTE

VOTING RULES, TERMS AND CONDITIONS

We are giving you, our readers, a chance to vote - by email - to help our judges pick the winners.

Voting is easy, using the email vote link on the profile page of each of our finalists.

Only one vote per category, per email account allowed - duplicate votes will not be counted. Deadline for votes will be five minutes after at the last finalist has performed in live grand final, on Saturday, January 28. Votes after this time will not be considered. The competition is due to finish around 3pm.

Readers votes will then be taken into consideration to help our judges make their final decisions.

Remember to turn out to cheer on your favourites at White Rose Shopping Centre in Dewsbury Rd, Leeds, on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 11am.

* If you do not want your information to be use for marketing purposes please make it clear in your email, above your own name and contact details, by writing NO MARKETING.

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

Grosvenor Casinos 'Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017' competition terms and conditions also apply. For full details - CLICK HERE.

