WATCH & VOTE: Carina Galsim is finalist in Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017

Singing hospital worker Carina "Kim" Galsim is in the live final of our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition - watch her video and if you like what you see vote for her below.

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, to promote it's £3m revamp, has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to discover new top talent.

Philippines born Carina, aged 50, of Ossett, is thrilled to sing in the final at White Rose Shopping Centre in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, this Saturday - January 28 - from 11am. Come cheer her on. We hope to crown our winners before 4pm.

Hospital worker Carina - or 'Kim-tastic Funtastic' to her friends - wants to swap the operating theatre for a showbiz theatre.

She was a singer before she moved to England 14-years ago. She said:" I am working at NHS Leeds Teaching Hospital as theatre staff. But that didn't stop me from singing. I do private parties, charity events and entertain patients. I can't stop singing and it makes me happy to see people happy.

"Kim-tastic Funtastic is how my friends describe me because of my funny moves and good sense of humour."

THE COMPETITION

We have eight musical performers, each hoping to win a £2,500 cash prize plus casino bookings as well as an exciting contract with industry leading music and entertainment agency, Champions, that could see their entertainment career soar.

Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 is also looking for a top new design talent and we have three finalists - an artist and two photographers.

First prize in the design category is also £2,500 cash, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their winning artwork on a billboard in Leeds city centre.

