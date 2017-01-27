VIEW & VOTE: Liam Weekes is finalist in Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017

Comic book style artist Liam Weekes is in the live design category final of our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition - check out his work and if you like what you see vote for him below.

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, to promote it's £3m revamp, has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to discover new top talent.

Liam Weekes' comic book style art

Liam, aged 24, from the Headingly area of Leeds. is thrilled to have his art featured in the final of Excite and Entertain Leeds, being judged at White Rose Shopping Centre, in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, this Saturday - January 28 - from 11am. Come cheer him on. We hope to crown our winners before 4pm.

Liam told us: "I developed an interest in comic art from a young age taking inspiration from some of my favourable artists such as Jim lee, Kaws and Mcbess.

"I studied level two art and design at Leeds College of Art, this enabled me to try out new art styles and use new tools such as paint and chalk.

"Most of my illustrations were done in 0.05 ink pen, so this was a great opportunity to enhance my collection.

"Other than my interest in art I am a blackbelt in the martial art kickboxing and in the past have taken part in various competitions.

"I mostly sit and doodle with my five year old daughter, Evie, who I think is following in my footsteps as she already has a love for art."

THE COMPETITION

Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 is looking for creative talent and in the design category we have four finalists - two photographers and two artists.

First prize is £2,500 cash, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their winning artwork on a billboard in Leeds city centre.

We also have seven musical performers, each also hoping to win a £2,500 cash prize in their category, along with casino bookings as well as an exciting contract with industry leading music and entertainment agency, Champions, that could see their entertainment career soar.

