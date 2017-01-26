VIEW & VOTE: Cora Harrison is finalist in Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017

Photographer Cora Harrison is in the live design category final of our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition - check out her work and if you like what you see vote for her below.

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, to promote it's £3m revamp, has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to discover new top talent.

Photography by Cora Harrison.

Cora, aged 24, of Wakefield, is thrilled to have her photography featured in the final of Excite and Entertain Leeds, being judged at White Rose Shopping Centre, in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, this Saturday - January 28 - from 11am. Come cheer her on. We hope to crown our winners before 4pm.

Cora, who takes photos on her travels, said: I’m a full time entrepreneur but in my spare time I love to travel with my camera taking photos to capture and share experiences and emotions.

"The photo I’ve submitted for this contest is of the sunset on a recent trip to Brighton, in the distance you can see the burnt out pier from the fire in 2014."

THE COMPETITION

Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 is looking for creative talent and in the design category we have three finalists - an artist and two photographers, including Cora,

First prize is £2,500 cash, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their winning artwork on a billboard in Leeds city centre.

We also have eight musical performers, each also hoping to win a £2,500 cash prize in their category, along with casino bookings as well as an exciting contract with industry leading music and entertainment agency, Champions, that could see their entertainment career soar.

