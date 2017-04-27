VIDEO: The Sherlocks announce debut album Live For The Moment with music video Chasing Shadows

Yorkshire's latest high flying Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks have launched pre-orders for debut album Live For The Moment with the release of new music video for single Chasing Shadows.

PRE-ORDER: Their album on Infectious Records is being tipped to go top 10 when it is released on Friday, August 18 and you can pre-order it now on all formats - CLICK HERE.

VIDEO: Watch their new music video Chasing Shadows, on our YouTube embed player here, promoting the new single out June 10.

The video was shot by Luke Thompson and features some raucous live footage from The Sherlocks’ headline shows in Sheffield and Manchester this year, encapsulating the exhilaration of the shows and the excitement of their fans.

Chasing Shadows, which features on the forthcoming album, is a common finale in their live sets with the song telling relatable lyrics of a drunken night out.

The Sherlocks are brothers Kiaran Crook (Lead vocals/Rhythm Guitar) and Brandon Crook (drums), Josh Davidson (Vocals/lead Guitar) and Andy Davidson (Backing Vocals/Bass Guitar).

Brandon said: “Chasing Shadows has always been a fan favourite! It's a stadium-esqe anthem, huge chorus!!”

The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales and produced by Gavin Monaghan. Watch out for our exclusive special video report and feature about making the album - coming soon. Full track listing is below.

When asked what to expect from this anticipated debut from the young band, The Sherlocks, in a joint statement, promised: “The time has finally come…what started as a hobby has incredibly turned into a career. But this is all down to our fans for investing their time into our band.

"The amount of people calling for this album is truly overwhelming and we know this is the right time to share it. We’ve genuinely worked so hard for this and put everything into this album, down to the very last detail.

"Everything about this album feels incredibly special…four lads from the middle of nowhere. This is what makes our story so special, that the people have decided to back a real band and we will be forever grateful to them for that. Our lives have completely changed over the last few years, we started this band around 7 years ago as friends jamming a few songs out together in my dad’s garage. Over 1200 gigs later, we’re now here announcing something we will be eternally proud of. We can’t wait for you to hear it in its entirety. This one’s for you.

"This journey has only just begun… LIVE FOR THE MOMENT x “

After a sold out UK Tour last September, Sheffield four-piece The Sherlocks have been relentlessly touring the UK and have added even more dates to their mammoth tour schedule including joining Kings Of Leon as main support on their arena tour as well as numerous festival dates.

The band, consisting of two sets of brothers, have been steadily building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out their local venue the Sheffield Leadmill.

With support from the likes of Steve Lamacq, Annie Mac, Mistajam & Huw Stephens, this is a young band following in the great tradition of guitar groups from their area.

TheSherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers (The Jam, The Clash, Arctic Monkeys) but this is a band with unquenchable ambition intending to create their own unique sound and already captivating new audiences.

The Sherlocks have been earning excellent live reviews up & down the country after selling out multiple venues (including Sheffield’s Foundry & Manchester’s Albert Hall) and their fanbase is going from strength to strength with their last singles Will You Be There and Was It Really Worth It? both reaching number one in the vinyl single charts, a new generation discovering the rush of rock’n’roll.

THE SHERLOCKS UK TOUR DATES 2017

Buy tickets at www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk

29th April – Oxford, O2 Academy

30th April – Hitchin Club 85

1st May – Norwich, Waterfront

2nd May – Birmingham, O2 Institute

3rd May – Bristol, Bierkeller

6th May – London, Roundhouse

28th May – Liverpool Sound City

9th June – Manchester Arena supporting Kings Of Leon

10th June – Sheffield Arena supporting Kings Of Leon

11th June – Isle Of Wight Festival

30th June - Manchester Castlefield Bowl

5th August – Festival On The Wall, Newcastle

25th August – Leeds Festival

27th August - Reading Festival

1st September – Wilkestock Festival

LIVE FOR THE MOMENT ALBUM TRACK LISTING

1. Will You Be There

2. Live For The Moment

3. Escapade

4. Chasing Shadows

5. Blue

6. Nobody Knows

7. Was It Really Worth It

8. Turn The Clock

9. Last Night

10. Heart Of Gold

11. Motions

12. Candlelight

