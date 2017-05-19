VIDEO: Leeds and Reading Festival headliners Muse release single Dig Down

Dig Down is the new single with accompanying sci-fi-styled video released by Leeds and Reading Festival headliners Muse.

Chart-topping English rock trio Matt Bellamy (lead vocals, guitar, piano, keyboards), Chris Wolstenholme (bass guitar, backing vocals, keyboards) and Dominic Howard (drums, percussion) will play Leeds main stage on the opening night of the festival, Friday, August 25. Full details www.readingandleedsfestival.com.

VIDEO: Watch the music video for new single Dig Down, which has already had almost 1.5 million views on YouTube - CLICK HERE.

Directed by Lance Drake the Muse video features model/activist Lauren Wasser - who lost a leg to toxic shock syndrome in real life - batting assailants in hand-to-hand fight out of a building under attack.

The rock-gospel chorus is a call to action – Dig down! – which is the song's message.

Frontman Bellamy told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. "We wanted this sort of story of catching a person going through some kind of real major struggle on screen but also like finding a person who's actually been through a real struggle in real life to play that part.

"And so somehow we've got all these parts to come together and we found this amazing, amazing lady."

Rap legend Eminem, Kasabian and Oasis legend Liam Gallagher will play Leeds and Reading 2017 over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25 to 27.

Gallagher will also plays Leeds on the Friday night, August 25 and Reading on Sunday, August 27.

Leeds and Reading Festivals acts also include alt-rock sensations PVRIS, Long Beach trailblazer and Def Jam star Vince Staples, drum and bass titan Goldie, Bugzy Malone, Japandroids, Mura Masa, One Ok Rock, Sub Focus, Declan McKenna, Black Honey, Kurupt FM UK rockers Judas heading back to the Main Stage after their sensational last-minute slot at Leeds last year.

Leeds and Reading 2017 will also see the return of chart-toppers Blossoms and Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 sensations, Sheffield indie band The Sherlocks.

Others previously announced include Sheffield's While She Sleeps, Major Lazer, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Flume, Fatboy Slim, Wiley, At The Drive In, Architects, Korn, Tory Lanez, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, Against The Current and Danny Brown.

Artists from across the musical spectrum will include Migos, Giggs, Haim, You And Me At Six, Halsey, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Billy Talent, Mallory Knox, Sundara Karma, The Hunna, Cabbage, Lethal Bizzle, Flatbush Zombies, Dave and many more. Judas on stage at Leeds Festival.

