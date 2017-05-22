WATCH: Sheffield filmed Hollywood movie starring Nicole Kidman gets its premiere at Cannes

A Sheffield filmed Hollywood movie starring A-list star Nicole Kidman has been given its premiere at the world famous Cannes Film Festival.

Scenes for How To Talk To Girls At Parties were shot in the city two years ago - and the film, which is actually set in 1970s London, could hit cinema screens later this year.

The movie features Kidman as a punk and the film was given the red carpet treatment at the renowned French film festival.

Based on the short story of the same name by sci-fi and fantasy author Neil Gaiman, the film follows the encounter between two teenage boys, Enn and Vic, who meet girls at a party only to discover that they are very different from what they expected – namely, that they are aliens.

The movie also stars Elle Fanning, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas, Joanna Scanlon, and Tony-winning Broadway star Alex Sharp under the directorship of John Cameron Mitchell.

Parts of the film were shot in Sheffield in 2015 when actors wearing high waisted flares, corduroy jackets and extra-large collars were spotted shooting on location at Record Junkee on Cambridge Street, La Perle Cafe in the Wicker, and private homes in Meersbrook.