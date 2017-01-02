TV preview - Yellowstone: The Wildest Winter

Yellowstone is one of the most remarkable places on the planet.

It’s home to North America’s most famous wildlife and every year these animals must survive The Thaw – one of the harshest seasonal changes on Earth.

Temperatures swing from minus 40 Celsius in the winter to approaching 40 plus in the summer months. To understand how the animals cope and to witness the effects of our changing climate, presenters Kate Humble and Patrick Aryee are joined by a team of scientists and wildlife cameramen. They capture the wildlife dramas as they unfold and analyse the impact on individual animal families of wolves, grizzly bears, beavers and the great grey owls.

In the first episode Aryee follows the grizzly bears, who are taking a risk with the weather by leaving their winter dens early, while Humble gets to grips with the science behind this remarkable season and discovers how Yellowstone’s unique geology is posing problems for some grazers’ teeth.

Yellowstone: The Wildest Winter, BBC2, Tuesday, January 3, 9pm